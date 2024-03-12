King Arthur Baking Company Expands the Baking Mix Category with Launch of Savory Bread Mix Kits

During the pandemic, bread baking witnessed a surge in popularity, and consumer interest has remained strong. These mix kits cater to the demand for easy and approachable bakes, bridging a gap in the market for accessible homemade bread options with a quick start-to-finish process, ensuring that bakers can explore beloved flavors and creations effortlessly.

The Savory Bread Mix Kits offer a simple and convenient approach to yeast baking. A single box provides consumers with all the necessary dry ingredients, including yeast, mix-ins, and toppings. Ready in just one hour, these mix kits are perfect for busy weeknights as sides, shareable treats, or snackable delights. In addition to the recipe provided on each box, King Arthur Baking's team of expert bakers will provide a library of recipes on their website using these mix kits, offering inspiration to bakers. King Arthur Baking Company's Research & Development Specialist Frank Tegethoff affirms, "Each mix is a testament to the joy of savory baking, empowering home bakers with tools for impressive creations."

These new savory mix kits represent a significant stride in empowering bakers of all skill levels. "These mix kits are not just ingredients; they open doors, enhance skills, and elevate the joy of baking for everyone," says John Henry Siedlecki, Vice President of Innovation at King Arthur Baking Company. "By introducing a whole new category of mix baking beyond sweets, we aim to inspire culinary exploration and creativity in the kitchen, providing bakers with a diverse canvas to express themselves through the art of savory baking."

The Savory Bread Mix Kits will be available on King Arthur Baking's website and Amazon in May 2024 and arrive in grocery stores as early as June 2024.

About King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company has been sharing the joy of baking since 1790. A certified B Corp and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur Baking is the ultimate baking resource, providing the highest quality ingredients for the most delicious baked goods, while inspiring connections and community through baking. King Arthur's superior flours and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. Visit KingArthurBaking.com for more specialty baking items, mixes, gluten-free products, recipes, and more. Follow King Arthur Baking Company on Facebook and Instagram .

