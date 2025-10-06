King City Gardens Opens First Dispensary, "The Garden Dispensary," in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King City Gardens (KCG), one of Ohio's leading flower brands, proudly announces the grand opening of The Garden Dispensary, its flagship retail location in Cincinnati's historic Camp Washington neighborhood, just 2 miles from downtown.

Located in the historic Camp Washington neighborhood, The Garden Camp Washington is just 3 miles from downtown Cincinnati, OH, and 2 miles from the University of Cincinnati.

Designed with the community in mind, The Garden features an open, welcoming space where customers can explore a curated selection of premium products, including King City Gardens' award-winning flower and offerings from across the state. With a focus on service, competitive pricing, and an elevated shopping experience, The Garden is setting a new standard for Ohio retail.

"The Garden Dispensary was built to be more than a place to shop — it's a destination," said Caveh Azadeh, Co-Owner of The Garden. "We're excited to provide Cincinnati with a one-of-a-kind experience, combining top-quality products, an approachable team, and a drive-thru for added convenience."

The store's modern design was led by renowned designer Michelle Pinales, whose portfolio includes acclaimed hospitality destinations such as Boca and 4EG's Roosevelt Room. Her vision blends natural materials with clean architectural lines to create a bright, inviting atmosphere where education and exploration come naturally.

As one of Cincinnati's few dispensaries with a drive-thru, The Garden offers unmatched convenience, making access faster and easier for local customers.

This opening marks the beginning of King City Gardens' ambitious expansion. With five additional licenses secured across Ohio, construction is already underway on its Sycamore Township location, with more sites to follow in the coming year.

Rooted in Camp Washington, The Garden is committed to supporting the local community and becoming a cornerstone of Cincinnati's growing industry. With a focus on education, quality, and accessibility, The Garden seeks to redefine the retail experience in Ohio. To celebrate its debut, the dispensary will host a Grand Opening Event on October 10, 2025, inviting the community to tour the space, meet the team, and take advantage of exclusive specials.

The Garden is the retail extension of King City Gardens, known for its award-winning genetics and dedication to quality. With this launch, KCG extends its commitment from cultivation to customer experience, carrying forward the same values that have made it a trusted name across Ohio.

