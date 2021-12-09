King County Washington Taps Imageware for its Next Generation Law Enforcement Platform

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) ("Imageware" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication solutions, today announced that King County Washington, one of the largest law enforcement entities West of the Rockies, selected Imageware over several larger competitors to provide essential software for officers. The contract, worth $1.5 million, is the largest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deal Imageware has ever closed, selling Imageware Investigate, a Law Enforcement 2.0 (LE2) Platform module.

Seven hundred (700) law enforcement officers across King County will be using this solution for digital line-ups and biographic searches from anywhere and with any device, including mobile/handheld, tablet, mobile data terminal (MDT), or desktop computer. Imageware will be migrating over 13 million adult and juvenile arrest records from on-premises servers to the Imageware Law Enforcement 2.0 servers in Amazon Web Services GovCloud. King County will be using Imageware Authenticate (a FirstNet verified app) to authenticate into the Imageware solution and can use it for all other County-owned applications, as needed. King County selected Imageware based on their cutting-edge solution that far surpasses that of its competitors, visible through its rapid and accurate identification in the field, seamless user-friendly interface for creating digital line ups, and quick and efficient deployment while remaining cost effective.

Commenting on the sale, AJ Naddell, SVP of Product Management & Sales, said, "Imageware is helping to make citizens and officers safer in a time when violent crimes are rapidly increasing. We've spent the previous 18 months modernizing our law enforcement platform by updating the UI and UX, backend, our licensing structure, and even our 24/7 mission critical customer support. This deal with King County, one of our many long-standing customers, is a testament to how our original law enforcement platform was redesigned to be highly desired and utilized by officers. We see numerous opportunities to deploy this solution with other law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. as well as international markets. State, local and federal law enforcement have come to rely on Imageware for more than three decades. We have an exciting 2022 in store with more revenue coming from law enforcement agencies across both North American and other international markets, leveraging our modernized software and strategy."

About Imageware®

Imageware identifies, verifies, and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our Cloud-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data, and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by government agencies, law enforcement, and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Imageware are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Imageware may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. Factors that may cause the projections to change or differ may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, the ability to decrease operating expenses and continue to grow profit margins, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Imageware's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Media Contact:

Theresa Hernandez

Imageware

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ North America

+1-561-489-5315

[email protected]

SOURCE Imageware Systems, Inc.