King County Wastewater Treatment Division to Implement Accruent's Meridian Engineering Document Management Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the world's leading provider of physical resource management solutions, has announced that King County (Washington) Wastewater Treatment Division has chosen its Meridian engineering document management (EDM) system to manage technical asset documentation and engineering drawings. This will provide field employees mobile access to asset documentation and drawings and preserve control of engineering data changes with highly configurable workflows.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, nearly 240 million Americans – 76% of the population – rely on the nation's 14,748 treatment plants for wastewater sanitation. By 2032, it is expected that 56 million more people will connect to centralized treatment plants – a 23% increase in demand. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that the cost of building additional capacity and replacing deteriorating assets in the United States is estimated to exceed $271 billion over the next two decades. Considering the potential public health impact should these systems fail, the task of managing the maintenance of wastewater infrastructure is critical.

The King County Wastewater Treatment Division serves more than 1.8 million residents and 34 other cities and local agencies in the Seattle metropolitan area, treating 179 million gallons of sewage per day. Because of its size and the complexity of its mission, King County houses more than 300,000 engineering documents that must be readily available to hundreds of users. As the division provides a critical public service, it is important that all employees involved with designing, building, operating, and maintaining these facilities are able to easily and quickly find and manage the documentation needed for the efficient and safe operation of these complex plants and environments.

In deciding which system to implement, King County sought a solution that could manage a large number of documents, provide instant access via mobile devices to as-built drawings, and help create and support workflows that assure changes to asset conditions are properly communicated and accurately reflected in technical drawings.

Accruent's Meridian EDM is an engineering document and drawings management software system that houses engineering documents and drawings and connects them with the engineering and maintenance teams that maintain and rely on that information. Meridian enables organizations to fulfill document standard processes that describe, structure, exchange, and maintain information by classifying asset and document data according to global and industry-specific document management regulations. Meridian is trusted by more than 1,200 organizations across the globe to provide the ultimate repository for consolidating all legacy and project related engineering information.

"King County Wastewater is a customer that we are excited to work with," said Nathan Eichelberger, Senior Vice President, Accruent. "It is an essential component of a healthy environment in the Seattle area, and a great asset to support the economic development that enables the region to thrive."

Accruent is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities and asset management, from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. More than 10,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

King County is the most populous a county in the state of Washington, and the 12th-most populous county in the United States. The 2018 census estimated the population of King County to be more than 2.2M. The King County Wastewater Treatment Division protects water quality and prevents water pollution by providing wastewater treatment to 17 cities and 17 local sewer utilities. The county's Wastewater Treatment Division serves about 1.7 million people, including most urban areas of King County and parts of south Snohomish County and northeast Pierce County.

