King Dumpsters Expands to a New, Spacious Location in Akron, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Dumpsters, the leading dumpster rental company in Akron, is thrilled to announce its move to a larger and more convenient location at 279 N. Forge St., Akron, OH 44304. This relocation represents an exciting milestone for King Dumpsters as it seeks to better serve its valued customers and accommodate the company's continued growth.

The decision to move to the new facility was driven by King Dumpsters' commitment to providing exceptional service to the Akron community. The new location offers increased operational capacity and improved accessibility, allowing the company to enhance its efficiency and offer an even higher level of service to its customers.

The new facility boasts a substantial increase in space, allowing King Dumpsters to expand its inventory of dumpsters and equipment. With a wider range of options, customers can easily find the right solution to meet their specific needs, whether for residential, commercial, or industrial projects. The company's commitment to providing prompt, reliable, and affordable dumpster rental services remains unchanged, ensuring customer satisfaction every step of the way.

"We are delighted to announce our move to the new location, which will enable us to serve our customers even better," said Dave Longville, CEO of King Dumpsters. "Our expanded facility will allow us to streamline our operations and enhance our offerings, ultimately providing an exceptional experience for every customer. We are excited about this next chapter and the opportunities it brings for growth and continued excellence."

King Dumpsters' new address at 279 N. Forge St., Akron, OH 44304, is conveniently located and easily accessible, providing customers with greater convenience when renting a dumpster. The company's contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, remains unchanged, ensuring a seamless transition for all customers.

As King Dumpsters settles into its new location, the company remains committed to its core values of professionalism, reliability, and outstanding customer service. Whether it's a small residential clean-up or a large-scale construction project, King Dumpsters is dedicated to delivering efficient waste management solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

For more information about King Dumpsters and its range of services, visit the company's website at www.kingdumpsters.com or contact their customer support team at 330-587-9139 or [email protected]

Media Contact: Ryan Montgomery

Chief Operations Officer

King Dumpsters

Phone: 330-587-9139

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE King Dumpsters