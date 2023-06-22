King Dumpsters Expands to a New, Spacious Location in Akron, Ohio

News provided by

King Dumpsters

22 Jun, 2023, 08:48 ET

AKRON, Ohio, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Dumpsters, the leading dumpster rental company in Akron, is thrilled to announce its move to a larger and more convenient location at 279 N. Forge St., Akron, OH 44304. This relocation represents an exciting milestone for King Dumpsters as it seeks to better serve its valued customers and accommodate the company's continued growth.

The decision to move to the new facility was driven by King Dumpsters' commitment to providing exceptional service to the Akron community. The new location offers increased operational capacity and improved accessibility, allowing the company to enhance its efficiency and offer an even higher level of service to its customers.

The new facility boasts a substantial increase in space, allowing King Dumpsters to expand its inventory of dumpsters and equipment. With a wider range of options, customers can easily find the right solution to meet their specific needs, whether for residential, commercial, or industrial projects. The company's commitment to providing prompt, reliable, and affordable dumpster rental services remains unchanged, ensuring customer satisfaction every step of the way.

"We are delighted to announce our move to the new location, which will enable us to serve our customers even better," said Dave Longville, CEO of King Dumpsters. "Our expanded facility will allow us to streamline our operations and enhance our offerings, ultimately providing an exceptional experience for every customer. We are excited about this next chapter and the opportunities it brings for growth and continued excellence."

King Dumpsters' new address at 279 N. Forge St., Akron, OH 44304, is conveniently located and easily accessible, providing customers with greater convenience when renting a dumpster. The company's contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, remains unchanged, ensuring a seamless transition for all customers.

As King Dumpsters settles into its new location, the company remains committed to its core values of professionalism, reliability, and outstanding customer service. Whether it's a small residential clean-up or a large-scale construction project, King Dumpsters is dedicated to delivering efficient waste management solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

For more information about King Dumpsters and its range of services, visit the company's website at www.kingdumpsters.com or contact their customer support team at 330-587-9139 or [email protected]

Media Contact: Ryan Montgomery
Chief Operations Officer
King Dumpsters
Phone: 330-587-9139
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE King Dumpsters

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.