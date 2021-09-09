King Insurance adds medical malpractice specialists with acquisition of Corsair Insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of Corsair Insurance Agency ("Corsair").

Corsair has been insuring physician practices and healthcare facilities in and around central Florida since its inception in 2011. Founded by Michael Carroll, the agency is laser focused on the medical field, helping administrators navigate their liability insurance needs with a primary focus on medical malpractice. Michael and his team will continue operating out of their current locations servicing clients under King Insurance.

"The acquisition of Corsair allows us to broaden our service offering in Florida and across the country," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "Continuing to expand the breadth of services we offer to our customers has been a focal point for us as we grow."

Michael Carroll, Principal of Corsair said, "We are excited to be part of King Insurance and know the partnership will help further our growth in Florida and beyond."

This acquisition marks King's ninth acquisition over the past year and the second since the Company's partnership with BHMS Investments, LP. The Company plans to continue to broaden its footprint across the southeastern U.S. and expects to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months.

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

