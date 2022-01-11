King Insurance adds two Florida-based insurance agencies as it continues to expand its footprint.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisitions of Don Martin Insurance, Inc. ("DMI") and Insurance Den, Inc. ("ID").

DMI has 3 offices in the Central Florida area located in Orlando, Fanning Springs and Cross City. Michael Michaelis has run the agency since acquiring it from its namesake predecessor in 2000. The agency focuses on commercial and personal lines accounts and their team will continue operating out of their current locations under the guidance of Mr. Michaelis.

Michaelis said, "We have experienced solid growth over the last few years on our own and partnering with King will further enhance our continued growth with more services and additional markets for our clients."

Insurance Den is based in Homosassa, FL and was founded by Dennis Dewees. ID focuses on commercial and personal lines business on Florida's west coast and the current team will continue to operate out of their current location.

"I am excited for our employees and our clients. King is a great fit and this will be a great opportunity for everyone" added Mr. Dewees.

"We are excited about adding these two agencies under the King umbrella. They have a great reputation in their respective markets and expands our current footprint in the state," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance.

These acquisitions mark King's thirteenth acquisition for 2021 and the sixth since the Company's partnership with BHMS Investments, LP. The Company plans to continue to broaden its footprint across the southeastern U.S. and expects to announce several important acquisitions in the upcoming months.

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

