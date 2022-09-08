King Insurance continues Florida expansion with the acquisition of Browning Insurance Agency, Inc.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Browning Insurance Agency ("BIA") has joined the King Insurance team.

BIA is a full service commercial and personal lines insurance agency. Originally founded in 1907, it is one of the oldest established insurance agencies in the state of Florida. In 1972, after the untimely death of Ed Browning the agency continued under the guidance of Evelyn Browning and their three sons. Mark, Scott and Tom will remain as principal agents, and the BIA team will continue to operate out of the Brooksville, FL location.

"Teaming up with King is the right next step for BIA. King's approach and mindset align perfectly with ours. King offers us additional markets and resources, and we couldn't be happier with our decision. We are thrilled," said Mark Browning.

"We're excited to welcome BIA to King," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "Mark, Scott, Tom and the rest of the BIA team are a tremendous asset, and together we will continue their track record of success."

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

Chad King Jay Grevers King Insurance King Insurance Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 352.415.8237 407.687.5565

SOURCE King Insurance Agency