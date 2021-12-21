King Insurance expands Florida footprint with acquisitions of AGM Insurance Agency and Fordham Insurance Agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of AGM Insurance Agency ("AGM") and Fordham Insurance Agency ("Fordham").

Fordham and AGM were founded 33 years ago by Mitch and Ginger Renfroe in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Fordham is the commercial lines division, while AGM is the personal lines division. Mitch and Ginger and their team will continue operating out of their current location, servicing clients under King Insurance.

"The acquisition of these agencies continues to broaden our service offering in Florida," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "Florida, and particularly South Florida, is a challenging insurance market for consumers and the team led by Mitch and Ginger are experts."

Mitch Renfroe said, "We are excited to partner with King Insurance who will help us to further our growth through access to additional markets and expanded footprint."

This acquisition marks King's tenth acquisition over the past year and the third since the Company's partnership with BHMS Investments, LP. The Company plans to continue to broaden its footprint across the southeastern U.S. and expects to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months.

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

Chad King Jay Grevers King Insurance King Insurance Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 352.415.8237 407.687.5565

