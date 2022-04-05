King Insurance expands its Florida footprint

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of Generic Insurance Agencies of North Central Florida, LLC ("GIA").

GIA operates out of two Florida offices located in Gainesville and West Palm Beach, providing both commercial and personal lines coverages to its more than 3,000 customers. The Gainesville operation will combine into King's Gainesville office while the West Palm Beach office will continue to operate out of their current location.

GIA owner Nirio Rubiera said, "Partnering with King is going to be great for our clients and our employees as we can expand our service offerings and increase the number of carrier options we have available".

"We are really excited to bring the entire GIA team of insurance professionals to King," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "The transaction further expands our largest office in Gainesville while adding a new location in a key demographic area of Florida for us."

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

Chad King Jay Grevers King Insurance King Insurance Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 352.415.8237 407.687.5565

SOURCE King Insurance Agency