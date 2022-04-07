King Insurance expands South Florida operations with acquisition of Professional Insurance Services, Inc.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of Professional Insurance Services, Inc. ("Pro").

Pro operates out of one office location in Cape Coral, providing both commercial and personal lines coverages to its customer base. Pro was founded in 1989 by Gary Baker who continued to own and operate the business ever since. Mr. Baker will continue to oversee the operation during a transitionary period before he retires from the insurance industry.

"We are excited to expand our footprint into Southwest Florida" said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "We have been growing rapidly, but did not have an office in the Ft. Myers to Naples corridor, which is a high growth area in Florida, so this is an exciting addition."

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

