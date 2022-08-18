King Insurance expands with acquisition of Brad Burns Insurance, Inc.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of Brad Burns Insurance, Inc. ("BBI").

Founded in Tallahassee, FL in 2007, BBI is a commercial insurance agency, with a focus on commercial P&C and employee benefits. BBI has ten employees, including the owning partners, Brad Burns, Craig Mugglin and John Hohman. The BBI team will continue to operate out of the Tallahassee location.

"The acquisition of BBI extends our service offerings in northern Florida, and further enhances our commercial and employee benefits practice" said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance.

"The entire Brad Burns team is excited to partner with King Insurance and realize the synergies between our firms. This will allow us to accelerate our growth and compete at a higher level. We couldn't be happier to be a part of the King team", said BBI founder, Brad Burns.

This acquisition marks King's fourteenth acquisition over the past year, during the Company's partnership with BHMS Investments, LP. The Company plans to continue to broaden its footprint across the eastern U.S. and expects to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months.

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

Chad King Jay Grevers King Insurance King Insurance Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 352.415.8237 407.687.5565

