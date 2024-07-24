King Insurance Partners Announces Acquisition of Barnette and Coates

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners, a premier provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of Barnette and Coates Inc., a renowned insurance agency based in Hendersonville, North Carolina. This strategic acquisition reflects King Insurance Partners' ongoing dedication to expanding its service offerings and upholding its high standards of excellence.

Barnette and Coates, an agency that has prioritized client trust for over 50 years, has earned a stellar reputation in Hendersonville and surrounding areas. Under the leadership of Jimmy Barnette, the agency has served multiple generations of clients with quality insurance products and exceptional service, making it a respected name in personal and commercial insurance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barnette and Coates into the King Insurance Partners family," said Pete Gilbertson, President of King Insurance Partners. "Their long-standing commitment to client satisfaction and their strong community presence align perfectly with our values of excellence and customer-focused service. We believe this partnership is an excellent match and we are so pleased to have them join the organization."

The acquisition of Barnette and Coates not only extends King Insurance Partners' geographical reach but also brings in a team known for their dedication to client service, which is a fundamental aspect of King's core values.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey," stated Jimmy Barnette, principal of Barnette and Coates. "Joining King Insurance Partners enables us to access a broader range of resources and expertise, enhancing the service we provide to our clients and expanding our capabilities. I am so excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with King and the chance to contribute to this organization."

