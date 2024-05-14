King Insurance Partners Announces Acquisition of Palmer Insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners, a premier provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Palmer Insurance, a distinguished agency located in Bainbridge, Georgia. This strategic acquisition supports King Insurance Partners' commitment to enhancing its service reach and maintaining its standard of excellence.

King Insurance Partners

Palmer Insurance, an agency emphasizing a client forward approach, has established a formidable reputation in Bainbridge, GA, and the surrounding regions. Under the leadership of Matt Palmer, Palmer has been recognized in the area by winning the People's Choice Award for 10 consecutive years, consistently delivered exceptional service and built strong community ties, making it a trusted name in personal and commercial insurance.

"We are excited to welcome Palmer Insurance into the King Insurance Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Insurance Partners. "Their award-winning approach to client service and their deep roots in the Bainbridge community are perfectly aligned with our ethos of excellence and client-focused service. We believe this partnership will enhance our collective abilities to serve our clients better."

The acquisition of Palmer Insurance not only expands King Insurance Partners' geographical footprint but also integrates a team renowned for prioritizing client service strategies, aligning perfectly with King's core values.

"This union marks a significant step in our journey," stated Matt Palmer, principal of Palmer Insurance. "Joining King Insurance Partners allows us to leverage a broader range of resources and expertise, enhancing the service we provide to our clients and expanding our capabilities. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with King Insurance Partners and the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from a network that values customer excellence as much as we do."

About King Insurance Partners

King Insurance Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, providing a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Insurance Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Insurance Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE King Insurance Partners