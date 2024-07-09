King Insurance Partners Announces New President Amidst Remarkable Growth

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners is proud to announce a significant milestone in its continued journey of growth and excellence. Since 2021, they have achieved a remarkable increase of over 15 times in revenue and are on track to surpass $75 million by the end of this year. This success is largely attributed to their strategic mergers and acquisitions, coupled with consistent organic growth. Over the past three years, King has completed 36 acquisitions, expanding their team to nearly 300 talented individuals.

Pete Gilbertson - President at King Insurance Partners

This week, King Insurance Partners has further announced they have welcomed Pete Gilbertson as the new President of the organization. Pete brings with him an impressive 35-year career in the insurance brokerage industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President at USI, where he oversaw California operations across 10 offices with 450 employees. His previous roles include Executive Vice President & Regional Managing Director (North Region) at Wells Fargo Insurance Services and Assistant Vice President at Marsh. Pete holds a degree in Economics from Lafayette College and an MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business (NYU).

Pete's extensive experience spans various functions within an insurance broker, from sales and M&A to operations. His leadership will be instrumental in driving King Insurance Partners' growth and enhancing their ability to serve clients effectively.

Malcolm (Chad) King, Founder and CEO of King Insurance Partners, stated, "Pete is the perfect complement to our exceptional team and organization. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge across many disciplines within P&C insurance. Through leveraging Pete's deep experience, I am certain that King will collectively achieve their ambitious goals."

Pete Gilbertson also expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am beyond excited to join the King Insurance Partners team. They have collectively built an unbelievable and highly regarded insurance broker. Together, I am confident in our ability to continue along King's already-impressive organic and inorganic growth trajectory."

As King continues to explore growth opportunities, Pete's leadership will be integral in helping King Insurance Partners achieve their goal of becoming a top 25 U.S. P&C broker.

About King Insurance Partners:

King Insurance Partners is a leading insurance brokerage firm committed to providing comprehensive insurance solutions and exceptional client service. Their strategic growth through mergers and acquisitions, combined with organic development, positions them as a top player in the insurance industry. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com .

