King Insurance Partners Announces the Acquisition of The Dave Alton Agency in North Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners is excited to announce the recent acquisition of The Dave Alton Agency, with prominent locations in Greenville, Washington, and Plymouth, North Carolina. King continues to demonstrate its commitment to growth through selective partnerships that emphasize the organization's dedication to serving a broader client base with unparalleled insurance solutions.

The Dave Alton Agency has long stood as a pillar in North Carolina's insurance sector, providing tailored services to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. With a robust portfolio that includes Home, Auto, Life, and Commercial insurance offerings, The Dave Alton Agency has earned a reputation for exceptional service and deep community ties. This acquisition aligns with King Insurance Partners' strategic goals to enhance service, deepen relationships, and broaden expertise.

"We are delighted to bring The Dave Alton Agency into the King Insurance Partners fold," expressed Malcolm King, CEO of King Insurance Partners. "Dave Alton's leadership and the agency's stellar reputation in North Carolina perfectly complement our mission to deliver top-tier insurance solutions. This union fortifies our resources and extends our reach, ensuring that all our clients receive the comprehensive coverage they need."

For the clientele of The Dave Alton Agency, this transition heralds a continuation of the trusted advisory and personalized service they value, with the added benefit of King Insurance Partners' extensive suite of insurance offerings and resources. Dave Alton shares the enthusiasm for this new venture, remarking, "Joining King Insurance Partners marks a significant milestone for us. I am excited about the opportunities that this partnership brings and the enhanced value we can deliver to our customers."

King Insurance Partners is a premier insurance provider offering a comprehensive suite of insurance products and services. In 2023 King Insurance Partners grew more than any other top 100 US broker and has established itself as a leader in the insurance industry, dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of its clients with integrity, professionalism, and expertise. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

