King Insurance Partners Broadens Market Share with Prestige Insurance Acquisition

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its most recent expansion activity, King Insurance Partners is excited to announce the acquisition of Prestige Insurance, a name synonymous with high standards and known for its quality of service in the Vero Beach, Florida insurance landscape. This acquisition underscores King Insurance Partners' commitment to growth and excellence, as they continue to invest in and expand their offerings and network to their clients.

With a sterling record of service in Vero Beach, Prestige Insurance is known for its exceptional delivery of insurance products, including personal, commercial, and specialized coverages. Their ethos of providing bespoke service and their adeptness at addressing complex insurance needs have made them a valued advocate for their clients. This philosophy is a natural complement to King Insurance Partners' client-first approach and expansive vision.

Malcolm King, CEO of King Insurance Partners, shared, "The inclusion of Prestige Insurance under the King banner is an excellent example of alignment. Michele Anania's local expertise and client-centric model is the perfect match for us as we continue to grow and elevate the services we offer."

For clients of Prestige Insurance, this acquisition promises a seamless transition with broader insurance options, enhanced support, and a commitment to maintaining the quality and personalized service they are accustomed to. Michele expressed excitement about the new alliance, stating, "This is a very exciting development for us. I am looking forward to joining King and expanding our strengths to serve our customers with even more depth and dedication."

About King Insurance Partners

King Insurance Partners is a premier insurance provider offering a comprehensive suite of insurance products and services. In 2023 King Insurance Partners grew more than any other top 100 US broker and has established itself as a leader in the insurance industry, dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of its clients with integrity, professionalism, and expertise. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

