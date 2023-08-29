King Insurance Partners continues expansion with Hartley Insurance Services, LLC.

News provided by

King Insurance Partners

29 Aug, 2023, 09:17 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the nation's fastest-growing full-service insurance brokerage firms, announced today that Hartley Insurance Services, LLC. has officially joined its team.

As a full-service insurance agency based in Port Orange, FL, Hartley offers top-tier insurance carrier partners to commercial line customers. In 2012, Paul Hartley founded the company and will remain in charge of its operations.

Malcolm Chad King, CEO of King Insurance Partners, expressed his excitement in welcoming a top-notch agency to the team, stating, "The shared vision and values of the two companies make this partnership a perfect match, and we are confident that both companies and their customers will benefit from this collaboration."

Paul Hartley adds, "We are thrilled to share that we have partnered with King Insurance Partners. After carefully considering various options, we found that King's vision perfectly aligns with ours. It's a great opportunity to work together towards our shared goals." 

About King:

King Insurance Partners is a trusted and experienced full-service insurance brokerage firm based in Gainesville, Florida. With over four decades of industry expertise, the company offers a wide range of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients. To learn more about King and its services, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

  Melissa Hostetler
  King Insurance Partners
  [email protected]

SOURCE King Insurance Partners

Also from this source

King Insurance Partners enters Top 100

King Insurance Partners continues Northeast expansion with the Pavese-McCormick Agency

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.