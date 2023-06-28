King Insurance Partners continues Northeast expansion with the Pavese-McCormick Agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that the Pavese-McCormick Agency, Inc. ("PMA") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

PMA is a full-service agency based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. PMA primarily focuses on insurance products for commercial and personal lines customers from its lineup of top-tier insurance carrier partners. Ray Pavese and Mike McCormick are third generation owners of the agency with roots dating back to 1933.  Both will continue to lead their team at the current location.

"We are excited to expand the King brand in New Jersey with such a high-quality agency like Pavese-McCormick," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance Partners. 

Mike McCormick said, "We are excited to partner with King Insurance at such an early stage of their journey and to be part of their overall growth strategy." Ray Pavese added, "We talked with a number of firms and King's vision for the future aligned very well with us. They were clearly the best fit for our clients and employees."

About King:
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions.  Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

