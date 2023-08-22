King Insurance Partners enters Top 100

News provided by

King Insurance Partners

22 Aug, 2023, 13:24 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King") announced today that it has entered Insurance Journal's 2023 Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies as the 68th largest insurance agency in the country.  Additionally, the Hales Report lists King as the fastest-growing agency on their top 100 list, referring to King's rapid expansion as "mega growth."

"Our success is a result of partnering with the finest independent insurance agencies and the dedication of our team of professionals who are the backbone of our organization. Without their unwavering commitment to our clients and our shared mission, this achievement would not have been possible," said Malcolm Chad King, CEO of King Insurance Partners. "As the CEO of King Insurance Partners, I am proud to lead such a remarkable team."

King Insurance Partners' commitment to operational excellence, playing at a higher level, and teamwork has been a driving force behind its ascent. With a strong focus on enhancing services and fostering meaningful relationships with team members and clients, the company continues to embrace growth with grace and perseverance.

"Our commitment to preserving the local relationships that our customers cherish and the care and attention they deserve remains unwavering, no matter how much we grow," King added. "This success is a collective achievement forged by our team's passion, determination, and unity. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, and we are excited about what the future holds. And this is just the beginning."

About King:
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions.  For additional information on this topic, visit  www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

     Melissa Hostetler

     King Insurance Partners

     [email protected]


SOURCE King Insurance Partners

Also from this source

King Insurance Partners continues Northeast expansion with the Pavese-McCormick Agency

King Insurance Partners continues expansion with First Florida Underwriters, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.