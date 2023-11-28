King Insurance Partners expands into South Carolina with Bates Insurance Group

News provided by

King Insurance Partners

28 Nov, 2023, 09:12 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Bates Insurance Group of the Lowcountry LLC ("Bates") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

Founded in 2013 by Radford "Raddy" Bates, Jr., Bates Insurance Group serves businesses and families throughout South Carolina.  "We are so excited to partner with King Insurance. This partnership is transformative and will take us to the next level.  We could not be more excited about the journey ahead," said Raddy Bates.

Malcolm Chad King, CEO of King Insurance Partners, added, "We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Bates Insurance Group.  With five offices in South Carolina, this partnership further strengthens our growing footprint in the southeast."

About King:
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Insurance Partners is a full-service independent insurance brokerage firm delivering a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits insurance solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

King Insurance Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE King Insurance Partners

Also from this source

King Insurance Partners expands into Tennessee with Thetford Insurance Services, Inc.

King Insurance Partners expands into Tennessee with Thetford Insurance Services, Inc.

King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Thetford...
King Insurance Partners expands into North Carolina with David L. May Jr. Agency and Associates, Inc.

King Insurance Partners expands into North Carolina with David L. May Jr. Agency and Associates, Inc.

King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that David L. May...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Licensing

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.