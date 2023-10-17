King Insurance Partners expands into Tennessee with Thetford Insurance Services, Inc.

King Insurance Partners

17 Oct, 2023, 09:05 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Thetford Insurance Services, Inc. ("Thetford") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

Thetford Insurance Services, Inc. is a boutique insurance firm based in Nashville, TN. Founded in 1992 by John Thetford Sr. and John Thetford Jr., Thetford is licensed in Tennessee and Kentucky. "Joining forces with King Insurance Partners is a pivotal moment for us. After evaluating a variety of avenues, it became clear that King's objectives matched our own. We're excited about the collaborative journey ahead", said John Thetford.

Malcom Chad King, CEO of King Insurance Partners, added, "Thetford Insurance Services brings a level of expertise and customer commitment that meshes seamlessly with King. We're thrilled with the benefits of this partnership."

About King:
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

King Insurance Partners
[email protected]

