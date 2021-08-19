King Insurance strengthens its Florida presence with acquisition of Robert Blakeley Insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of Robert Blakeley Insurance ("Blakeley").

Robert Blakeley Insurance has been insuring businesses and individuals in central Florida since its inception in 2002. Founded by Robert Blakeley, the firm offers a broad array of insurance products focused primarily on commercial and personal property & casualty. Blakeley employees will continue operating out of their current locations and servicing clients under King Insurance.

"The acquisition of Robert Blakeley Insurance allows King to strengthen our presence in the state of Florida," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "We continue to actively pursue acquisitions that broaden our service offering and that is exactly what Blakeley brings."

Robert Blakeley, Principal of Blakeley said, "We are thrilled to be part of King Insurance and know the partnership will serve our customers and employees well."

This acquisition marks King's eighth acquisition over the past year and the first since the Company's partnership with BHMS Investments, LP. The Company plans to continue to broaden its footprint across the southeastern U.S. and expects to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months.

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact: Chad King Jay Grevers King Insurance King Insurance Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 352.415.8237 407.687.5565

SOURCE King Insurance