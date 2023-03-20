King Me: Loving and Leading in a Wounding World Releases March 15, 2023

New Book by Michael Thompson Takes Readers Through the Masculine Journey to Foster Oriented Leadership

DURHAM, N.C., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping men become beloved sons of the Living God in order to rescue the hearts of others has been a passion of author and media creator Michael Thompson. Now, in his new book King Me: Loving and Leading in a Wounding World, Michael guides readers to learn the heart and healing a king needs to effectively lead under the King of kings. King Me is poised to release March 15, 2023.

Check out the King Me book trailer.

"The problem most men face is that they are uninitiated. They haven't been validated. They haven't been encouraged along their masculine journey and in many cases, they've been wounded," Michael shares. "Men, you have a kingdom. You have a place in which you have been entrusted to reign and rule: a place where your presence is felt. I wonder what kind of impression you're leaving. What kind of feelings do people experience when they encounter you?"

Mike Glynn, Lieutenant Commander, Retired Navy P-3 Pilot shares his thoughts on King Me, "This book is easy reading and incredibly practical as it walks you through the stages of manhood, from boy to elder. Jesus promised us an abundant life, so why aren't we living it? How do we get there? King Me provides a blueprint for getting our answers from the King Himself."

King Me is the next project released by the Zoweh team whose mission is to help people find more life, more love, and more freedom by exploring and experiencing intimacy, connectedness, and oneness with God. Their message is simple: that people were made for more than just trying to keep it all together and trying not to sin. The Zoweh team regularly hosts events to create a safe space where men, women, and couples can encounter God, experience Him in wonderfully intimate ways, and enter into life-changing transformation.

The Zoweh umbrella of projects includes: the Search & Rescue book, The Heart of a Warrior book, The Rendezvous Project for married couples, the weekly "Exploring More" podcast, and many more multi-media resources which are available at their website.

"In King Me, we explore exactly what it means to be a good king," Michael concludes, "to be a man who is dangerous for good against the enemy of his heart and to be kind and good to those whom God has given to him to love and lead. It's your move."

http://www.KingMeBook.com

Contact:

Serena Travis

***@dtgm.us

‪(949) 629-7418

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12955165

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Michael Thompson