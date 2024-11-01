King of Christmas Partners with TBS to Launch the "All I Watch for Christmas" Collection

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King of Christmas, a leading online retailer known for premium holiday décor, is thrilled to announce its partnership with TBS to bring the spirit of Christmas directly into viewers' homes with the exclusive "All I Watch for Christmas" collection. Launching November 1, this unique collection arrives just in time to complement TBS's beloved holiday programming lineup, packed with nostalgic films, heartwarming holiday sitcom episodes, and festive specials that celebrate the season's joy.

The "All I Watch for Christmas" collection by King of Christmas includes an array of beautifully crafted decorations and holiday essentials, such as the lush Yorkshire Fir and Queen Flock Christmas trees, classic glass ornaments, elegant ribbons, full wreaths, and versatile garlands. With this collection, holiday enthusiasts can create a warm and festive atmosphere that aligns perfectly with TBS's programming lineup, filled with seasonal classics and viewer favorites that bring families together during this special time of year.

As part of the holiday programming, TBS will showcase iconic Christmas movies and fan-favorite episodes of beloved sitcoms. Signature films like A Christmas Story, Elf, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation will air alongside cherished holiday episodes from Friends, Modern Family, and The Big Bang Theory, all designed to foster the nostalgia and joy that define the season. In addition, TBS will premiere an all-new Christmas-themed episode of American Dad on December 23, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans of the long-running animated series.

King of Christmas and TBS are partnering with nonprofit organizations to donate Christmas trees and decorations to families in need in the spirit of giving back. Through this initiative, King of Christmas and TBS aim to spread holiday cheer and ensure that more homes can experience the warmth and beauty of the season, regardless of circumstances. "The holidays are a time of togetherness and tradition, and we're proud to join TBS in a partnership that celebrates those values," said Sol Lakein, COO at King of Christmas. "With the 'All I Watch for Christmas' collection, families can create lasting memories as they enjoy their favorite holiday movies and episodes in a beautifully decorated home."

The partnership between King of Christmas and TBS offers fans a unique way to embrace the season's magic. Whether gathering around the tree to watch holiday classics or decking the halls with beautifully crafted ornaments and ribbons, the "All I Watch for Christmas" collection brings an extra touch of holiday spirit to every home.

About King of Christmas:

King of Christmas is an online destination for premium Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, and other high-quality holiday decorations. With a focus on craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, King of Christmas provides products that bring elegance and cheer to homes nationwide, making holiday decorating easy and enjoyable.

