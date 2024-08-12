King of Christmas Presents Summer Fun Christmas Tree Decorating Ideas

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King of Christmas, a leader in premium artificial Christmas trees, is excited to announce a fresh and festive approach to summer decorating with their fun summer Christmas tree themes. These unique decorating ideas are perfect for those looking to add a touch of holiday cheer to their summer celebrations.

Theme 1: Sunny Disco

This vibrant and glittery theme combines the warmth of summer with the fun and glamor of a disco.

Decorations:

Sun Ornaments: Use a variety of sun-themed ornaments, including suns with smiling faces, abstract sun designs, and glittery sun shapes.

Use a variety of sun-themed ornaments, including suns with smiling faces, abstract sun designs, and glittery sun shapes. Disco Balls: Incorporate disco ball ornaments of various sizes to add a touch of sparkle and reflect light beautifully. Use both traditional silver disco balls and colorful ones.

Incorporate disco ball ornaments of various sizes to add a touch of sparkle and reflect light beautifully. Use both traditional silver disco balls and colorful ones. Ribbons and Garlands: Use metallic silver ribbons and garlands intertwined with bright yellow and vibrant color ribbons to add depth and texture.

Use metallic silver ribbons and garlands intertwined with bright yellow and vibrant color ribbons to add depth and texture. Fairy Lights : String white or multicolored fairy lights throughout the tree. For an extra disco vibe, consider using LED string lights that change colors or have a twinkling effect.

String white or multicolored fairy lights throughout the tree. For an extra disco vibe, consider using LED string lights that change colors or have a twinkling effect. Reflective Decorations: Add other reflective decorations like mirror ornaments and shiny tinsel to enhance the disco ball effect.

Theme 2: Back to School Extravaganza

Celebrate the upcoming school year with a Back to School Extravaganza-themed Christmas tree. This theme combines the excitement of the holiday season with the start of a new school year.

Decorations:

School Supplies: Decorate with mini rulers, pencils, crayons, scissors, and erasers. Use ornaments shaped like these items or create your own by attaching hooks to real, small-sized school supplies.

Decorate with mini rulers, pencils, crayons, scissors, and erasers. Use ornaments shaped like these items or create your own by attaching hooks to real, small-sized school supplies. Book Ornaments: Create mini book ornaments using cardboard and decorative paper. Write book titles or subjects on the covers for a personalized touch.

Create mini book ornaments using cardboard and decorative paper. Write book titles or subjects on the covers for a personalized touch. Chalkboard Signs: Use mini chalkboards or create chalkboard-style ornaments with black cardstock and white paint or chalk markers. Write festive messages or school-related words.

Use mini chalkboards or create chalkboard-style ornaments with black cardstock and white paint or chalk markers. Write festive messages or school-related words. Apple Ornaments: Hang apple-shaped ornaments to symbolize the classic teacher's apple. Real or faux apples can also be used.

Hang apple-shaped ornaments to symbolize the classic teacher's apple. Real or faux apples can also be used. Notebook Paper Garlands: Create garlands using strips of lined notebook paper or construction paper cut to look like notebook pages. Write fun messages or draw small doodles on them.

Create garlands using strips of lined notebook paper or construction paper cut to look like notebook pages. Write fun messages or draw small doodles on them. Alphabet Letters: Use wooden or plastic alphabet letters as ornaments to spell out holiday greetings or school-related phrases.

Use wooden or plastic alphabet letters as ornaments to spell out holiday greetings or school-related phrases. Backpack and Lunchbox Ornaments: Find or make mini backpack and lunchbox ornaments to add a playful touch.

Theme 3: Blooming Christmas

Bring the beauty and freshness of a blooming garden into your home with a Blooming Christmas-themed tree. This flower-filled idea creates a stunning and unique holiday centerpiece.

Decorations:

Artificial Flowers: Use a variety of artificial flowers such as roses, peonies, daisies, and hydrangeas. Choose flowers that complement your chosen color scheme.

Use a variety of artificial flowers such as roses, peonies, daisies, and hydrangeas. Choose flowers that complement your chosen color scheme. Floral Garlands: Drape floral garlands around the tree, weaving them through the branches to create a lush, full look.

Drape floral garlands around the tree, weaving them through the branches to create a lush, full look. Flower Picks: Insert individual flower picks into the branches to add depth and dimension. These can be found at craft stores or made by attaching artificial flowers to floral wire.

Decorating your tree in the summer is a fun and interactive way to embrace the holiday spirit early. This summer activity not only allows you to unleash your creativity but also sets the stage for a festive and memorable holiday season.

For more information on summer decorating or to browse the full range of our holiday products available, please visit www.kingofchristmas.com.

To contact our team you can reach us at [email protected] or call 877-224-0995.

SOURCE King of Christmas