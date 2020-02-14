King of Floors and Kings Links Golf Course: Proud Supporters of HeadsUpGuys Mental Health Resource

King of Floors and Kings Links Golf invite you to consider joining us in supporting this worthy cause

VANCOUVER, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For nearly five years HeadsUpGuys has provided men with a vital online resource that helps tackle mental health issues like depression and suicide. From its humble beginnings at UBC, HeadsUpGuys has expanded to become a global resource for men suffering from mental health issues around the world. We believe in the importance of addressing mental health issues experienced by men. By supporting a worthy cause like HeadsUpGuys, awareness of this issue can be spread and your support will expand its reach and ability to provide assistance and resources to those in need.

The accomplishments made by HeadsUpGuys are already significant in the movement to improve mental health awareness and support for men of all ages. With easy to use online resources designed to educate and provide assistance for men suffering from depression, HeadsUpGuys has managed to reach some of the men who need it most. A recent feature on CBC National News showed how the online resource uses shared experiences in order to help men prevent and depression. The way HeadsUpGuys encourages communication among men has been a uniquely successful approach to combat harmful notions of males that lead to depression and suicide, such as the 'man up' mentality.

Despite the serious challenges posed to our society by mental health issues, HeadsUpGuys has been able to make a positive impact in a number of men's lives all over the world. Since starting, the HeadsUpGuys website has received over 1.5 million visits, resulting in over 150,000 depression self-screenings conducted by men over the age of 18.

With male suicide rates being about 3-4 times higher than the female global average, the need for helpful and easily accessible mental health resources like HeadsUpGuys is clear. The King of Floors and Kings Links Golf encourages everyone to consider making a donation that will help HeadsUpGuys continue to provide men with mental health resources. Donations are tax deductible, and go a long way towards helping HeadsUpGuys reach more men in need. Please share this message, so that together we can help men live healthy and happy lives.

SOURCE HeadsUpGuys