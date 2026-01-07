King Of K-Pop G-Dragon Makes His First U.S. Beverage Debut With PEACEMINUSONE Highball

After selling more than 10 million cans in Asia, the design-driven ready-to-drink cocktail comes to the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEACEMINUSONE, the Korean fashion and culture brand founded by BIGBANG artist G-Dragon, one of the most influential K-pop artists in history, proudly announces the mainland U.S. debut of PEACEMINUSONE Highball. The ready-to-drink cocktails are available exclusively at select on-premises retailers in California and will be available soon in New York and New Jersey, in partnership with LA Soju. This marks G-Dragon's first-ever beverage release in the mainland U.S., blending music, fashion, art, and Seoul's creative spirit into a completely new drinking experience.

Officially launched in South Korea in April 2025, PEACEMINUSONE Highball became an instant phenomenon. The initial run of 880,000 cans sold out in just three days, followed by more than 10 million cans sold cumulatively, underscoring the brand's rapid cultural adoption and strong consumer demand.

PEACEMINUSONE Highball reimagines the classic highball through a refined, wine-based approach. Departing from traditional whisky-forward profiles, the lineup offers a lighter, more modern drinking experience designed for accessibility and style. Available in 500ml cans with 4.5% ABV, the U.S. launch features two signature flavors:

Classic Highball - A lemon-flavored, white wine-based highball delivering crisp and clean notes of white wine and soda.

- A lemon-flavored, white wine-based highball delivering crisp and clean notes of white wine and soda. Red Highball - A fruit-forward, red wine-based highball with subtle sweetness and aromatic depth, offering a smooth, modern take on the classic cocktail.

To support the U.S. launch, PEACEMINUSONE Highball has partnered with LA Soju, a Los Angeles-based ready-to-drink brand known for its bold flavors and LA-inspired soju cocktail, Sochelada.

"LA Soju is honored to serve as PEACEMINUSONE Highball's exclusive mainland U.S. distributor to on-premises retailers," said Billy Kang, Founder of LA Soju. "Our brand celebrates creativity and cultural crossover, and partnering with G-Dragon to introduce this innovative cocktail to the U.S. felt like a natural fit."

PEACEMINUSONE Highball is now available at select restaurants across California, including Gen Korean BBQ House, Park's BBQ, Daedo Sikdang, Baekjeong KBBQ, Quarters BBQ, Cafe Bleu, K-Team BBQ, Guelaguetza Restaurante and as well Sipsy and select 7-Eleven locations throughout Southern California, offering single cans and 6-packs. On the East Coast, it will be available at Gen Korean BBQ House locations in New Jersey and New York, as well as at COTE Korean Steakhouse in New York. Follow along on Instagram @peaceminusone_highball. For more information on LA Soju, visit www.lasoju.com and follow along on Instagram @la_soju.

About PEACEMINUSONE Highball

PEACEMINUSONE Highball is a ready-to-drink cocktail created under the PEACEMINUSONE brand. The line blends refined, wine-based flavors with a design-driven sensibility inspired by Seoul's creative culture and G-Dragon's signature artistry. Reimagining the highball for a modern, global audience, the brand brings together taste, design, and cultural expression. Follow along on Instagram @peaceminusone_highball.

About PEACEMINUSONE

Founded in October 2016 by artist G-Dragon, PEACEMINUSONE is known for its unique aesthetic that blends high fashion with contemporary streetwear. The brand emphasizes creativity, scarcity, and art-driven concepts. Its name, inspired by an early visual motif created by G-Dragon, can be interpreted as "peace minus one," a conceptual nod to imperfection.

About LA Soju:

LA Soju's motto is Persona Grata, meaning "All Are Welcome." LA Soju's Los Angeles-inspired soju cocktail, SOCHELADA, in partnership with LA-based I Love Micheladas, is crafted to celebrate diverse backgrounds and palates. By fusing flavors from different cultures, LA Soju creates unique, bold beverage that reflect the spirit of its community. Learn more at www.lasoju.com or follow along on Instagram @la_soju, and www.ilovemicheladas.com or follow along on Instagram at @ilovemicheladas.

