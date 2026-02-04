King of Kentucky introduces Small Batch Collection honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King of Kentucky, one of the most coveted names in American whiskey, proudly announces its 2026 release: King of Kentucky Small Batch. This limited-edition collection celebrates a historic moment: the 250th anniversary of the United States and the creation of Kentucky County, Virginia, which became the State of Kentucky.

King of Kentucky Small Batch Collection

King of Kentucky, created in 1881, is named in honor of thoroughbred horse racing, known as "The Sport of Kings." Brown-Forman has owned the brand since 1936 and revived it in 2018. It has become one of the most sought-after bottles in whiskey.

"For years, I've held onto these rare, aged barrels, waiting for a moment significant enough to share them," said Chris Morris, Brown-Forman Master Distiller Emeritus. "To celebrate the founding of our country with a whiskey of this caliber feels like the perfect tribute."

Triple Batch Proof

For the first time, King of Kentucky introduces a three-batch series, each bottled at a distinct proof to showcase the complexity of its aging process:

Batch 1: 105 proof

Batch 2: 107.5 proof

Batch 3: 110 proof

Each batch is a blend of barrels aged 12–18 years. Some barrels had exceptionally high angel's share, with just 16 percent liquid after years of evaporation.

Tasting Notes

Batch 1 (105 proof): Sweet aromatics of chocolate, caramel, and toasted marshmallow balanced with dried apricot and clove; smooth oak and toasted coconut on the palate; a silky, shorter finish.

Batch 2 (107.5 proof): Dark fruit notes of dates and fig layered with caramel and charred oak; minty with hints of vanilla; a longer, crisp finish.

Batch 3 (110 proof): Rich chocolate and brown sugar brightened by citrus and pine; bold oak and spice on the palate; the longest, oak-forward finish.

Pricing & Availability

King of Kentucky Small Batch will be available in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $299 a bottle in select markets nationwide.

A New Chapter for King of Kentucky

This release differs from the traditional Single Barrel expression, which will continue annually in the fall. The Small Batch series was crafted at the historic Brown-Forman Distillery in Shively, Kentucky (DSP-KY-354).

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation has been building exceptional spirits brands for more than 150 years, responsibly upholding our founding promise of "Nothing Better in the Market." Our portfolio of premium brands includes the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, The Glendronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Herradura, El Jimador, Chambord, Gin Mare, and Diplomatico Rum. With a team of approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for premium beverages in more than 170 countries. Discover more about us at brown-forman.com.

SOURCE King of Kentucky