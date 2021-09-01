King of the World Podcast Tells the Story of American Muslims since 9/11

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 9/11 forever changed the American Muslim narrative—but the stories told about that day and the decades since rarely center on American Muslims themselves. King of the World , a seven-part narrative nonfiction podcast from Rifelion Media , explores the past 20 years from the perspective of a Pakistani American Muslim as he graduated from high school. Host Shahjehan Khan, with the input of experts, victims and friends, interweaves his own very personal journey with that of the American Muslim community as a whole. An actor and musician, Shahjehan delves into identity conflict, policy, discrimination, culture and mental health amidst the often misportrayed American Muslim experience.

Negative portrayals of Muslims since 9/11 have profoundly influenced pop culture, attitudes, and politics. In fact, 44% of Americans believe there is a natural conflict between Islam and democracy. It's time we share our own account—one of compassion, courage and a unique perspective on how much the American Muslim community has endured...and persevered.

"King of the World is an opportunity to not only tell my story, but to help us all make sense of what happened over these last 20 years," said host Shahjehan Khan. "The podcast will help listeners understand the wider and often devastating impacts that cultural conversations and policies have had on Muslims."

Episodes parallel the effects of 9/11, the War on Terror, the Patriot Act, Islamophobia, Trump's Muslim Ban, and more with Shahjehan's poignant and sometimes comical journey thought addiction, creativity, and belonging.

"Regardless of whether you are Muslim or not, Shahjehan's story is one all of us can relate to," said Rifelion producer and founder Asad Butt. "We're excited to share more stories like his over the coming years through Rifelion."

About Rifelion:

Rifelion is a minority-owned media company elevating diverse voices, founded to combat the negative stereotypes of Muslims in the media as well as create content by and featuring others in the minority majority. Media profoundly influences pop culture, attitudes, and politics—diversity, equity, and inclusion are necessary steps toward thoughtful and lasting representation for those whose stories have been distorted, erased, and ignored.

