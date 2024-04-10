King Oscar to Showcase Premium Products at Norwegian Seafood Summit Alongside His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Oscar , the legendary Norwegian seafood producer, is set to make waves at the Norwegian Seafood Council's upcoming Norwegian Seafood Summit in San Francisco and Seattle. King Oscar will attend alongside His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and key Norwegian and American decision-makers, entrepreneurs, influencers, and companies, showcasing some of their best-performing international products such as their Atlantic Salmon, Brisling Sardines, and Mackerel ranges. The summit takes place on April 15-17.

"King Oscar is honored to join Norway's Royal Family and the Norwegian Seafood Council to explore Norway's storied seafood industry, and to set a course towards a more sustainable industry in the future," said King Oscar International General Manager, Bjørn Nordvik. "King Oscar has been in relationship with the Norwegian Royal Family for over 120 years, and this summit is a wonderful opportunity for us to come together around our shared interest in premium-quality, responsibly sourced seafood."

The Crown Prince will be accompanied by Norway's Minister of Trade and Industry and the Minister of Digitalization and Public Governance and the State Secretary of Energy. Together with King Oscar, they will explore how technology, AI and innovation can propel Norway's seafood and fishing industries towards a sustainable future for it to stay at the forefront of premium seafood that excites consumers across the US and Europe.

Norwegian and American seafood industry leadership are invited to participate in a variety of exclusive business round table discussions during the Royal Visit to the West Cost.

King Oscar Premium Products, Brisling Sardines, Skinless and Boneless Mackerel, and Skinless and Boneless Atlantic Salmon will be featured at the Monday afternoon reception sponsored by the Norwegian Seafood Council with appetizers and recipes by Chef in charge and restaurateur Christoffer Haatuft from Bergen, Norway.

For more information about the King Oscar's involvement at the event, please contact [email protected] .

About King Oscar

King Oscar is a leading international supplier and marketer of premium canned seafood. The company, founded in 1902, is best known for its premium brisling sardines, but also supplies a range of premium canned seafood products, including skinless & boneless sardines, mackerel, herring, anchovies, cod liver and other seafood. The company is based in Bergen, Norway. www.kingoscar.com King Oscar is owned by Thai Union, a global seafood leader with a dedication to sustainability and innovation. www.seachangesustainability.org www.thaiunion.com

