King Price Insurance tells us why you need car insurance – and how to choose it.

It covers your damages in an accident

There are around 12 million registered vehicles on South Africa's roads. Of those, only 3 out of every 10 are insured. So, if you're involved in an accident, you've got a 70% chance of the other party not being able to cover any of the damage to your car. So, you insure yourself. Simple.

It replaces your car if it's stolen

Around 83,000 vehicles were stolen in South Africa in 2018 and 2019.

If your car was stolen today, would you be able to replace it? If not, you should insure it. Also, if you're financing your car, the lender will require you to have insurance.

It pays for life's little 'oopsies'

Imagine someone bumps your car in a parking lot, you get caught in a hailstorm, or a stone that shatters your windscreen. If you're not insured, these could be costly incidents. Insurance smooths over the worst of the pain.

So how do you make it as quick and painless (and cost-effective) as possible? For a start, choose the coverage you want.

Comprehensive car insurance - As the name suggests, it covers everything. Accidental damage, write-off, theft and hi-jacking, and any damage that you may cause to other cars, property or people in an accident.

Theft and write-off insurance - This covers you for the total loss of your car if it's written-off in an accident, or if it's stolen or hi-jacked and not recovered. It also covers any damage that happens during an attempted theft or hi-jacking.

Third-party, fire and theft car insurance - This covers you for fire damage, theft and hi-jacking. It also covers you for your liability to other people and their property as the result of an accident.

Third-party car insurance - This covers you for liability for accidental injury to other people or damage to their property.

In the end, you should choose the insurance that makes the most sense for you. But remember, your car starts losing value the moment you drive it off the dealership floor, and it doesn't stop. It just doesn't make any sense to pay the same every month, to insure something that's worth less every month... So, King Price offers premiums that decrease monthly as your car loses value.

