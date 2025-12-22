King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG) Subsidiary Heavenly Grace Limited Achieves Major Revenue Milestone with US$574,310 Sale of Rare Collectibles

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG) ("KRFG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Heavenly Grace Limited ("HGL"), has successfully completed the sale of five rare collectible artifacts to Mirum Digital Media Limited. This transaction, totaling approximately US$574,310, represents a significant validation of the Company's strategic expansion into the high-value asset trading market.

Transaction Highlights

Under the leadership of CEO Polin Wong, Heavenly Grace Limited executed a series of purchases of high-value asset items at a discounted value in December 2025, finalizing the transfer of a curated selection of ceramic masterpieces. The portfolio sold includes highly sought-after pieces attributed to the Ming and Qing dynastic styles, underscoring HGL's ability to source and monetize premium cultural assets.

The total sales value of US$574,310 comprises the following key transactions:

Ming Xuande Blue and White Underglaze Red Qianqiu Vase: Sold for US$275,000 . This flagship piece features intricate dragon motifs and represents the highest value item in this tranche.

Sold for . This flagship piece features intricate dragon motifs and represents the highest value item in this tranche. Qing Dynasty Gilt Enamel Gourd Vase: Sold for US$231,000 . A distinct ceramic piece noted for its delicate craftsmanship.

Sold for . A distinct ceramic piece noted for its delicate craftsmanship. A Collection of Three Fine Ceramic Vases: Including a 19th Century Sacrificial Red Long-Neck Vase and two colorful "Wucai" story vases, sold for US$22,770 each, totaling US$68,310.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to announce the successful placement of these five exceptional artifacts with a valued client," said Polin Wong, CEO of Heavenly Grace Limited. "This sale is not just a revenue event; it is a proof of concept for our change of business model. It demonstrates our team's expertise in identifying undervalued assets and connecting them with sophisticated buyers who appreciate their historical and artistic significance. As a subsidiary of KRFG, we are committed to driving shareholder value by scaling our operations and securing further high-margin transactions in the coming future."

Strategic Outlook

Heavenly Grace Limited operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of OneSolution Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG). This corporate structure allows HGL to leverage broader capital markets while focusing on its niche expertise in the collectibles sector.

The successful closing of these agreements with Mirum Digital Media Limited signals a robust demand for tangible, high-quality collectibles. Management believes that the luxury collectibles market remains resilient and offers substantial growth potential. HGL plans to reinvest proceeds from these sales to expand its inventory and further establish its reputation as a premier dealer in the region.

About King Resources, Inc.

King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and growing high-potential businesses. Through its subsidiaries, including Heavenly Grace Limited, the Company aims to generate sustainable revenue streams and maximize returns for its investors through business consultation services, as well as investing and selling of high value collectible items.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that KRFG is a holding company. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in KRFG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 10-K filed on July 15, 2025. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. KRFG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE King Resources, Inc.