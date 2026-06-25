King Risk Partners Continues Strategic Growth with Acquisition of Perry Insurance Agency in Massachusetts

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, has announced the acquisition of Perry Insurance Agency, LLC, continuing its strategic growth approach of partnering with respected independent agencies that bring strong local relationships, client-focused service, and long-term growth opportunities in key markets.

King Risk Partners

Perry Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency based in North Andover, Massachusetts, serving individuals, families, and businesses for over 15 years with a broad range of property and casualty insurance solutions. The agency offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and liability coverage options, with a focus on responsive service, integrity, and helping clients feel confident that they are well protected.

"Perry Insurance Agency represents the type of partner we look for as we continue to grow strategically," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "They have built meaningful relationships in their community through attentive guidance, trusted client support, and a clear focus on helping individuals, families, and businesses make confident insurance decisions. This partnership supports our continued expansion in Massachusetts and reflects our disciplined approach to growth, which is focused on aligning with agencies that share our values and strengthen the solutions we deliver to clients."

"Our agency has always been built around trusted relationships, thoughtful guidance, and a commitment to helping clients feel confident in their insurance decisions," said Darryl Perry and Marc Perry, Owners of Perry Insurance Agency. "Partnering with King Risk Partners gives us access to expanded resources and broader capabilities while allowing us to continue serving clients with the personal attention they know and value. We are excited for this next chapter and the opportunities it creates for our clients and team."

The addition of Perry Insurance Agency reflects King Risk Partners' continued focus on strategic growth through partnerships with independent agencies that share its commitment to clients, culture, and long-term success.

About King Risk Partners

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Risk Partners is the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of personal, commercial, and employee benefits insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across the Eastern and Southeastern United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

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SOURCE King Risk Partners