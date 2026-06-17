King Risk Partners Expands Specialty Capabilities with Launch of Transportation Practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, announced the expansion of its specialty capabilities with the formal launch of its Transportation Practice, led by Matt Hoover, who has been named Transportation Placement Specialist.

In his role, Matt will lead transportation placement strategies across the organization, working closely with producers and carrier partners to enhance results, expand market relationships, and drive execution across transportation-related risks.

Matt Hoover - Transportation Placement Specialist, King Risk Partners

This move reflects King Risk Partners' broader strategy to build deep, scalable expertise across key industry verticals, equipping producers with the tools, resources, and market access needed to compete and win in increasingly complex segments. The launch of the Transportation Practice is part of a larger initiative at King to develop specialty platforms across the firm, aligning specialty expertise with producer growth and client needs.

"Specialization is no longer optional in today's environment, it is a requirement," said Howard Weiss, Chief Growth Officer at King Risk Partners. "Our focus is on building real capabilities behind our producers so they can move faster, win more, and deliver better outcomes for clients. Transportation is a natural place to start. We're building an environment where producers don't have to do it alone. They have access to expertise, data, and support that allows them to compete at a higher level. That's what attracts great talent, and it's what drives long-term growth."

King Risk Partners continues to invest in specialty practices, technology, and talent as part of its commitment to building a modern, community based, growth-oriented insurance platform.

About King Risk Partners

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Risk Partners is the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of personal, commercial, and employee benefits insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across the Eastern and Southeastern United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

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King Risk Partners

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SOURCE King Risk Partners