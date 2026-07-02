King Risk Partners Strengthens Specialty Capabilities and New York Expansion with Intermarket Insurance Agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the United States, has announced the acquisition of Intermarket Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency based in Northport, New York. The partnership strengthens King Risk Partners' continued expansion in New York and adds specialized capabilities through an established agency with longstanding client relationships, broad insurance expertise, and a strong service-driven approach.

King Risk Partners

Intermarket Insurance Agency has served individuals, families, and businesses for more than 80 years, providing personal insurance, business insurance, and liability solutions throughout New York. The agency is also recognized for its Supplemental Education Insurance Program, which supports education-focused businesses with specialized insurance solutions designed to help address their unique operational risks.

"Intermarket Insurance Agency brings a strong combination of local market knowledge, client-focused service, and specialized program expertise," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "Their experience serving individuals, families, businesses, and education-focused organizations strengthens our capabilities and supports our continued growth in New York. This partnership reflects our disciplined approach to aligning with agencies that share our values and enhance the solutions we deliver to clients in their local communities."

"Our agency has grown through a commitment to strong relationships, responsive service, and practical guidance," said Henry Olszewski, President of Intermarket Insurance Agency. "Partnering with King Risk Partners provides access to expanded resources and broader capabilities while allowing us to continue delivering the personal attention and support our clients have come to expect. We look forward to this next chapter and the opportunities it brings for our clients and team."

King Risk Partners' long-term strategy remains focused on disciplined growth through partnerships with independent agencies that share its commitment to client service, local relationships, specialized expertise, and sustainable success.

About King Risk Partners

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Risk Partners is the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of personal, commercial, and employee benefits insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across the Eastern and Southeastern United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

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SOURCE King Risk Partners