King Risk Partners Demonstrates Extraordinary Growth and Earns Industry Recognition

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners is proud to announce that it has been recognized again for its substantial growth as one of the top 100 U.S. Insurance Brokers by three leading publications in the insurance industry: The Hales Report, The Insurance Journal, and Business Insurance Magazine. This year, King Risk Partners has ascended to the 56th position according to Insurance Journal, a testament to our rapid and consistent growth in an ever-evolving industry.

King Risk Partners

In 2023, The Hales Report highlighted King Risk Partners as the fastest-growing agency within its Top 100 list, coining the term "Mega Growth" to describe King's exceptional expansion and 274.9% increase in revenue. This recognition is a significant achievement, highlighting our strategic approach to growth that balances rapid scaling with operational excellence. King has been recognized again, continuing to build on this trajectory by compounding another 42% growth upon the previous year's development.

"Our rise in these rankings speaks volumes about the commitment and dedication of our entire team," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. He added, "These milestones are not just a reflection of our past successes but a powerful indicator of our future potential. We are building a company that will not only stand the test of time but will continue to set new standards in the insurance industry."

Despite this explosive growth trajectory, King Risk Partners remains unwaveringly focused on building a robust and sustainable organization. King's success remains grounded in a thoughtful and strategic approach to identifying potential partners who align with our values and can strengthen our capabilities.

"Our focus has always been on long-term, sustainable growth," added Pete Gilbertson, President of King. "We are committed to strategically aligning ourselves with partners who share our vision and can contribute unique value to our organization, whether it be specialized expertise, innovative approaches, or a strong cultural fit. This approach not only enhances our service offerings but also ensures that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

King Risk Partners' ascension through the ranks of the top 100 U.S. Insurance Brokers is not just a milestone; it's a springboard for continued innovation and leadership within the industry. This remarkable growth is not just about numbers but about the impact the King organization is making in the communities it serves. King Risk Partners has not only expanded its footprint but also deepened its commitment to delivering value to their clients through innovative insurance solutions and exceptional service.

"We are continuing our enthusiastic growth well into this year and beyond," continued Malcolm King. "Our dedication to identifying and partnering with like-minded organizations remains a core driver of our organization. We will continue to seek out partners who not only mirror our values of integrity, operational excellence, and client focus but also share our ambition to evolve into something greater. The partnerships we've formed this year are a testament to this approach, adding both breadth and depth to our capabilities. Each new collaboration has brought unique strengths to our platform, allowing us to further enhance the value we deliver to our clients and our communities. As we continue to expand, we are confident that our ability to strategically align with the right partners will fuel sustained growth and push us toward even greater heights in the industry."

About King Risk Partners:

King Risk Partners is a leading full-service insurance brokerage firm dedicated to providing tailored solutions to businesses and individuals. With a strong focus on strategic growth, King Risk Partners has rapidly risen through the ranks to become recognized as high as number 56 of the top 100 U.S. Insurance Brokers. Our mission is to deliver unparalleled service and expertise, helping our clients navigate the complexities of the insurance industry with confidence. Learn more at www.king-insurance.com

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE King Risk Partners