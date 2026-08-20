King Risk Partners Expands New York Presence with Norton and Siegel

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 36th largest insurance brokerage in the United States, has announced the acquisition of Norton and Siegel as part of its continued strategy to expand through partnerships with established independent agencies that share King's commitment to client service, local relationships, and long-term growth.

King Risk Partners

Established in Babylon Village on the South Shore of Long Island in 1892, Norton and Siegel has served generations of individuals, families, and businesses across New York. The multigenerational agency is known for its experienced team, attentive service, and commitment to providing clients with knowledgeable guidance across a broad range of personal and commercial insurance needs.

"Norton and Siegel has earned the trust of its clients by combining more than a century of insurance experience with personal service and a deep understanding of the New York market," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "The agency's broad capabilities, particularly in flood, waterfront property, and specialized liability coverage, strengthen our collective expertise and create opportunities to deliver greater value to clients. We are pleased to welcome a team that shares our focus on building lasting relationships and providing knowledgeable, dependable support."

"For more than 130 years, our agency has remained focused on earning the confidence of our clients and helping them protect what matters most," said Aaron Stein, Owner of Norton and Siegel. "Joining King Risk Partners allows us to build upon that legacy with access to additional resources, carrier relationships, and capabilities. Most importantly, our clients will continue working with the local professionals they know and trust while benefiting from the strength of a broader organization."

This addition strengthens King's presence across New York and deepens its commitment to the communities it serves.

About King Risk Partners

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Risk Partners is the 36th largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of personal, commercial, and employee benefits insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across the Eastern and Southeastern United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

For information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

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SOURCE King Risk Partners