King Risk Partners Strengthens Long-Term M&A Strategy with Appointment of Colton Houseman as Executive Vice President

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, the 36th largest insurance brokerage in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Colton Houseman as Executive Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions, effective August 2026.

Colton Houseman, Executive Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions at King Risk Partners

Houseman brings more than a decade of experience leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) thesis generation, sourcing, and transaction execution, including for a Fortune 500 global investment bank and private equity firms. He has a demonstrated ability to build elite teams and develop high-performing professionals who execute ambitious growth strategies.

In his new role, Houseman will help lead King Risk Partners' M&A strategy, including identifying and evaluating prospective agency partners, executing transactions, strengthening the firm's acquisition process, and building a team positioned to support King's continued expansion.

"As King grows, we look for partners and opportunities that combine strong growth with the same commitment to teammates, clients, and the communities we serve," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "Colton has spent his career building exactly that kind of M&A strategy for other organizations, and his combination of M&A discipline and leadership ability will be instrumental as we identify and integrate the next wave of high-growth firms. His talent for developing high-performing teams, forging relationships with stakeholders inside and outside our organization, and executing complex transactions will be a real asset as we pursue our next phase of growth."

"King Risk Partners has built an impressive organization with a strong entrepreneurial culture and a clear commitment to long-term growth," said Houseman. "I'm excited about the opportunity to help build an elite M&A organization that can support King's ambitions while maintaining a thoughtful and relationship-driven approach to partnerships. I look forward to working with the team, developing great people and processes, and building relationships with exceptional agency partners who share King's vision."

Houseman's appointment reflects King Risk Partners' long-term approach to M&A, which pairs purposeful acquisitions with a continued commitment to its people, organic growth, and operational excellence. His experience will help strengthen the firm's ability to identify and execute strategic partnerships that support sustainable growth while preserving the culture and client focus that remain central to King's success.

About King Risk Partners

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Risk Partners is the 36th largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of personal, commercial, and employee benefits insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across the Eastern and Southeastern United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

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SOURCE King Risk Partners