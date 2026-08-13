King Risk Partners Surges Ahead in National Rankings as the Fourth Fastest-Growing U.S. Broker

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners is proud to announce significant gains in the 2026 Business Insurance Broker Profiles and Rankings Report, reflecting the company's continued expansion, disciplined growth strategy, and commitment to delivering greater value to clients.

King Risk Partners - Fourth Fastest-Growing Insurance Broker in the United States

Based on 2025 performance, King Risk Partners ranked fourth among the fastest-growing insurance brokers in the United States. The firm also advanced 17 positions, from number 71 to number 54, in Business Insurance's ranking of the largest brokers of U.S. businesses by revenue, placing it among the fastest-moving organizations in the industry.

These achievements demonstrate King Risk Partners' ability to execute a balanced growth strategy while continuing to invest in talent, specialized expertise, client experience, technology, Artificial Intelligence, and building strategic partnerships. They also reflect a proven model, one that continues to make King Risk Partners an increasingly compelling partner for agencies considering their next chapter, and a destination for professionals who want to build their careers inside a growing organization.

The company is also focused on becoming a destination for top talent, powered by intentional recruiting, professional development, and meaningful career growth opportunities. By investing in its people and creating clear pathways for advancement, King Risk Partners is building the expertise and leadership capabilities needed to support its continued expansion and to offer professionals a rare opportunity to grow their careers within one of the industry's fastest-growing brokers.

"King Risk Partners has built tremendous momentum by combining purposeful acquisitions with a strong commitment to our people, organic growth and operational excellence," said Scott Popilek, Chief Executive Officer of King Risk Partners. "Our progress in these rankings represents the dedication of our entire team and the strength of the partners who have joined us. Together, we're building an organization positioned to serve clients, attract the industry's best talent, and create sustainable value for years to come."

As part of that broader strategy, King Risk Partners is also expanding their presence in the Employee Benefits market. By applying the strategies and lessons that have driven the company's overall success, King Risk Partners intends to accelerate the growth of its Employee Benefits capabilities. Ranking first in Employee Benefits growth represents an important early milestone in that effort, and another signal of the opportunity ahead for specialists who want to help build it.

"We see a significant opportunity to build a stronger Employee Benefits platform," added Popilek. "Over the next year, we expect to expand our reach, deepen our expertise, and position King Risk Partners as a growing and increasingly competitive presence in the Employee Benefits market. It's an exciting time to be building something from this position of strength."

The company remains focused on generating sustainable growth while preserving the local relationships, entrepreneurial culture, and personalized service that distinguishes King Risk Partners; these same qualities continue to make the organization an attractive home for its people, clients, new partner agencies, and the talented professionals who join the King family.

"These rankings are important milestones, but they are not our final destination," Popilek said. "We see significant opportunities ahead, and we're confident that our people, partnerships, and proven approach will allow us to continue building one of the strongest insurance organizations in the country. If you're an agency owner or a professional who wants to be part of that growth, we welcome the conversation."

About King Risk Partners

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Risk Partners is the 51st largest insurance brokerage in the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of personal, commercial, and employee benefits insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across the Eastern and Southeastern United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.king-insurance.com.

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King Risk Partners

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SOURCE King Risk Partners