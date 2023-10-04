King Street Closes $2.3 Billion Global Drawdown Fund II Above Target

News provided by

King Street Capital Management

04 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management, L.P. ("King Street"), a leading global investment firm, today announced the final close of its Global Drawdown Fund II ("GDF II" or "the Fund") with $2.3 billion of capital commitments, exceeding its $2 billion target.

GDF II is King Street's second global drawdown vehicle and targets opportunities across distressed and stressed corporate debt, structured products, asset-backed credit, and claims. The Fund received significant interest from a combination of new and existing global investors, with 80% re-upping their commitments from the firm's predecessor vehicle, GDF I. The Fund leverages King Street's integrated global platform, extensive network, and deal flow relationships to identify less liquid, longer-duration opportunities arising from dislocations in the credit markets.

"With the close of GDF II, we are thrilled to build upon King Street's robust product offerings across multi-strategy credit, real estate, CLOs and opportunistic credit funds," said Brian Higgins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of King Street. "The interest in GDF II underscores our distressed expertise and more than 28 years of investing experience in complex and misunderstood situations. We are pleased with the strong support of the longstanding clients who re-upped for GDF II and are excited to partner with the new investors committing to the Fund."

Daniel Ehrmann, Partner and Head of Restructuring at King Street, added, "We believe the headwinds facing the global economy are giving rise to a new credit regime with a compelling, robust and actionable opportunity set. GDF II's flexible mandate is well positioned to capitalize on the compelling opportunity set arising from distressed and dislocated credit globally."

GDF I, which completed its investment period this summer, closed in July 2021 with $1.2 billion in total commitments and is fully invested.

About King Street Capital Management
King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages more than $24 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.KingStreet.com.

Media Contact
Prosek Partners
[email protected] 

SOURCE King Street Capital Management

Also from this source

King Street et Bowery étoffent la plateforme immobilière paneuropéenne de logistique du dernier kilomètre

King Street y Bowery amplían su plataforma inmobiliaria paneuropea de logística de última milla

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.