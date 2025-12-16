King Street Promotes Kris Mastronardi to Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Kris Mastronardi, the firm's Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Strategy, has been promoted to Partner.

Mr. Mastronardi joined King Street in 2022 from Blackstone, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Global Business Strategy for the alternative asset management business. Since joining the firm, he has played a central role in shaping global business initiatives and product development in close collaboration with King Street's investment, marketing and operations teams. In May 2024, he assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer and has been instrumental in leading and enhancing King Street's operations platform while continuing to oversee global strategy.

"Kris is an exceptional leader whose strategic insight and operational rigor have made a meaningful impact across our organization," said Brian Higgins, Founder and Managing Partner of King Street. "His promotion to Partner reflects the trust and confidence we have in him and the critical role he plays in helping position the firm for long-term growth."

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages more than $30 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com. Follow King Street Capital Management on LinkedIn.

Media Contact



Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE King Street Capital Management