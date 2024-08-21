King Swings Inspires Backyard Play for the Holidays with Playhouses and Swing Sets Hand-made in America, Delivered and Fully Assembled Nationwide, Starting at $2,000

King Swings' bespoke swing sets are chosen by families, top professional athletes and pop stars for their children. Post this

"Our bespoke swing sets and playhouses are chosen by families across the United States and exclusively by top professional athletes and pop stars for their children. We make each handcrafted set to order with our personalized design service and skilled artisans. Customers may choose from one of our standard models or our endless customization options tailored to their style and preferences," said Elmer King, Owner and CEO of King Swings.

King Swings' custom playsets offer years of sliding, climbing, and make-believe play. Each set is built from the most robust materials, including Georgia yellow pine, Trex decking, and stainless-steel parts to withstand endless play, outdoor environments, and time. The company stands behind its products with extensive warranties, including a 20-year warranty on the vinyl against discoloration and fading, a lifetime warranty against rot, decay, and insect damage on the lumber inside the vinyl, and a 6-year warranty on all parts.

King Swings' customer favorites and new models for the 2024 holiday season include various small, medium, and large playhouses, an exclusive Philadelphia Phillies™ playset series, and multiple color options. The top-selling models are listed below, and the complete collection, ranging in price from $2,000 to more than $20,000, is showcased on KingSwingsSets.com or by calling 833-888-0709. Please allow 3 to 6 weeks for delivery and installation.

The Honey Bear Hangout Swing Set is a space-saving model with a waterfall slide, ladder and tower, three swings, and a telescope. It starts at $2,758.

Cubby's Fort Swing Set is the quintessential vinyl swing set. It features a tower, play deck and roof, waterfall slide, rock climbing wall/ladder combination, monkey bar, three swings, and fun accessories, including a telescope, ship's wheel, and checkerboard sandbox cover. It starts at $5,366.

Summit A-Frame Playhouse: Naturalist Edition—Inspired by cabin culture style trends, this iconic design evokes nostalgia, simplicity, and a connection to nature in an earthy black and brown vinyl colorway. The fully weatherproof 6' x 13' triangular "A" frame features two large windows, a tea table, and two chairs. It starts at $8,000.

The Harper Custom Playhouse is a two-story playhouse with top and bottom 8'x 8' clubhouses, an 8'x12' playdeck, a 6-foot super spiral slide, a 2-position swing beam, a staircase with poly railing, and extensive accessories, including a snack bar, clubhouse doors, two chairs, two flower boxes, and more. It starts at $19,300.

New to King Swings this year is The Philadelphia Phillies™ Playset Series, the first-ever collection of four Phillies-branded swing sets and playhouses. "Baseball has been my family's favorite sport for generations. So, it was a dream come true when The Phillies' Bryce Harper asked King Swings to build a custom playset for his family. This first-ever professional sports team collection is the beginning of many specialty collaborations we plan to bring to niche audiences nationwide," shared Elmer King.

For over 35 years, King Swings, a team of dedicated artisans from Lancaster, PA, has been designing and manufacturing premium swing sets and playhouses. Their expertise lies in crafting modern playsets for home and commercial projects, using only the highest quality materials, and adhering to stringent safety standards. With delivery and installation services available nationwide, King Swings is committed to bringing joy to families across the United States. Learn more at kingswingsets.com. Follow King Swings on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok.

