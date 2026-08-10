King Technology Receives 2026 Business Attraction Project Award for New Missouri Distribution and Manufacturing Facility

ST. PETERS, Mo., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Technology, a third-generation, family-owned leader in water care innovation, has received the 2026 Business Attraction Project Award from the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County. Presented on Aug. 5, the award recognizes the company's decision to establish a new distribution and manufacturing facility in St. Peters, Missouri, and reflects the successful partnership among King Technology, the City of St. Peters, the St. Charles County EDC and regional economic development leaders.

King Technology's new 208,000-square-foot facility in St Peters, MO

"This is an exciting milestone. King Technology has been successful for nearly 50 years, and this investment is about building the next 50," said Mike Noer, President and CEO of King Technology. "As we work toward becoming a 100-year company, expanding our operational footprint is an important step in our future. We're grateful for the partnership and excited to become part of this community."

The new 208,000-square-foot facility will initially serve as a central hub for warehousing, distribution and fulfillment operations, strengthening the company's supply chain and enabling more efficient service to distributors and dealers across the country. Manufacturing operations will be added in phases over time.

"From the beginning, we've felt incredibly welcomed by the City of St. Peters and St. Charles County," said Carson King, Vice President of Operations at King Technology. "The region's commitment to business, talented workforce and strong sense of faith, family and community reflect the values behind our mission to 'Enrich Lives Daily.'"

"King Technology's decision to expand in St. Charles County is a strong endorsement of the business environment we've all worked hard to create," said Scott Drachnik, President & CEO of the Economic Development Council (EDC) of St. Charles County. "We look forward to supporting their continued growth and are excited to officially welcome them to our community."

Founded in 1978 by Lloyd King and Joe King and headquartered in Minnesota, King Technology is the market leader in hot tub and swim spa water care and a leading innovator in pool water care. The company is best known for its FROG® family of pre-filled, easy-to-use water care products that keep water clean and clear while using significantly less chlorine.

King Technology plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility celebration in late September.

For more information, visit kingtechnology.com or contact Brett Boyum, Chief Marketing Officer at [email protected]

About King Technology, Inc.

King Technology, Inc., based in Minnetonka, MN, is a pioneer in water care innovation since 1978. With decades of experience, the company delivers solutions that simplify residential water maintenance for pools, hot tubs and swim spas.

SOURCE King Technology