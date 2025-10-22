King Technology Makes a Splash with Acquisition of Ahh-some Watercare Brand

MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Technology, Inc., manufacturer of FROG® Products along with other market leading brands, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Unique Solutions of North Dakota, LLC, manufacturer of Ahh-some and Hot Tub Serum brand water care products. The acquisition is a notable investment in King's growth strategy and overall vision, asserting their commitment to serve as a perennial leader in the hot tub, pool, and swim spa chemical industry.

"Ahh-some and Hot Tub Serum brand products are the perfect complement to King's vision of enriching the lives of consumers with simple solutions that allow them to relax and enjoy their hot tubs," said Mike Noer, President and Chief Executive Officer at King Technology. "We're adding world-class jet cleanser products along with other hot tub water care solutions to King's portfolio and joining forces with a knowledgeable team at Unique Solutions. Together, we're building a complete system of simple, effective water care for hot tub owners and providing increased value for our pro dealer and hot tub manufacturer partners," Noer added.

With the acquisition, Jim Parker, President and Owner of Unique Solutions of North Dakota, LLC will become a member of the King Technology team. "Ahh-some products are the best in the industry and combining our unique technology with a market leader like FROG makes a lot of sense," remarked Parker. "I'm very excited to join the King team and collaborate with pro dealer and hot tub manufacturers to grow our consumer business together."

The Ahh-some and Hot Tub Serum product line closely aligns with King's market-leading brand solutions, such as FROG@ease® with SmartChlor® technology, and adds another revolutionary line of effective products that are simple to use for hot tub and swim spa water care.

For additional information on the King Technology acquisition of Unique Solutions of North Dakota, LLC, contact King Technology at: [email protected] (952-933-6118), or Jim Parker, President of Unique Solutions of North Dakota, LLC at: [email protected].

About King Technology, Inc.

King Technology, Inc., based in Minnetonka, MN, is a pioneer in water care innovation since 1979. With decades of experience, the company delivers solutions that simplify residential water maintenance for pools, hot tubs and swim spas.

SOURCE King Technology