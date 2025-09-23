How to Use Your Hot Tub All Fall and Winter

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Technology -- As temperatures drop along with the leaves, pools are closing for the season; but hot tubs don't have to close.

The tranquility of a soothing, warm soak can easily be enjoyed year-round. All it takes is a little preparation. These 10 tips will help you enjoy steamy, stress-relieving water this fall and all winter:

Ten Tips to Help You Enjoy Your Hot Tub This Fall and Winter

Inspect the hot tub cover. It should fit tightly, with no rips or tears and withstand snow and ice. Consider a cover cap or insulation jacket. Both add a layer of protection in harsh weather. A hot tub insulation jacket provides additional insulation and maximum protection Use a floating blanket to trap heat Keep leaves and debris out and the cover on when not in use Clear snow and ice off the cover with the right tools to avoid damage Check water levels frequently – hot tub water evaporates more quickly in cold dry air than in warmer months. Don't let the water level fall below the skimmer level – proper water circulation maintains clean, clear water Check and repair leaky pipes since they are more likely to freeze and ruin your hot tub Keep the water temperature a bit higher but never above 104◦F; use a hot tub thermometer to check the temperature Drain and refill the hot tub with fresh water before temperatures drop below freezing Consider a water maintenance product like FROG® @ease® that keeps your water clean and clear with less maintenance, uses less chlorine and allows you to go on vacation and return to crystal clean water

Not all water care products are the same. Most sanitizers are dichlor, a type of chlorine you must spoon-feed into hot tub water; it's used up immediately and must be added after each use. It also contains cyanuric acid that will build up with every dose making the chlorine less and less effective.

FROG @ease uses sanitizing minerals plus SmartChlor Technology – a unique type of self-regulating chlorine that keeps water at a consistent chlorine level at all times. Together, they kill bacteria, reduce chlorine levels up to 75%* and come in prefilled cartridges so you never measure or touch chemicals.

People who use FROG @ease can confidently leave their hot tub for a fall or winter break anytime, knowing that their water is being kept clean and clear.

*Compared to the minimum ANSI recommended chlorine level of 2.0 ppm for a residential hot tub.

