Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with "Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance"

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was presented with Kingbright's "Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance" at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Man Yu, Sales Manager; Wen Sung, General Manager; Frank Chin, Distribution Sales Manager; Tiffany Chang, Distribution Sales; and Christina Lu, Eastern Distribution Sales Manager at Kingbright and given to Levy Olson, Manager, Semiconductor Product Group and Kristen Haase, Partner Marketing Manager at Digi-Key.

Kingbright Company LLC. is a leading LED manufacturer with a global presence. For over 29 years, Kingbright has delivered the highest quality LED products, technological innovations, and unparalleled customer service around the world. Headquartered in Taiwan, Kingbright's dedication to vesting R&D projects and developing full line ultra-high-efficient LEDs remains the core mission. With the immense production capacity of its TS 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 certified manufacturing plants in China, Kingbright continues to exceed many expectations worldwide.

Kingbright's selection of products including LEDs, lighting modules, and optical sensors is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

