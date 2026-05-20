Kingdom Builders Academy Expands Higher Education Offerings Through New Partnership with Global Christian University

Introducing a U.S. Department of Education-accredited Master's Degree for Faith-Driven Leaders

RAMONA, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking expansion of its higher education initiatives, Kingdom Builders Academy (KBA) has officially partnered with Global Christian University (GCU) to offer a U.S. Department of Education-accredited Master of Arts in Christian Leadership: Business and Ministry.

This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in KBA's mission to equip Christian entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals with academically rigorous, spiritually grounded education that aligns with their calling and Kingdom assignment.

The average age of new students is 40 years old, making VIU a global leader in adult education.

For the first time, KBA students now have access to a fully U.S.-accredited Master's degree, recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (TRACS)—a significant advancement for those seeking both credibility and calling in their academic journey.

"This is a historic moment for Kingdom Builders Academy," said Dr. Tamara Lowe, founder of KBA and Dean of Vision International University's Business and Ministry Degree Program.

"For the last couple of years, our students have asked for a U.S.-accredited degree option, and now, through our partnership with Global Christian University, we are delivering exactly that. This is about raising up leaders who are not only anointed, but also equipped and recognized at the highest levels."

Since 2024, KBA has partnered with Vision International University (VIU) to offer its highly successful Double Degree Program, allowing students to earn both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Business and Ministry in just two years at a fraction of traditional tuition costs.

Now, with the addition of Global Christian University, KBA offers two powerful academic pathways:

Vision International University's Double Degree Program

Earn a Bachelor's + Master's degree in just 2 years

(Internationally Accredited through ASIC )



Earn a Bachelor's + Master's degree in just 2 years (Internationally Accredited through ) NEW: GCU Master of Arts in Christian Leadership: Business & Ministry

Earn a U.S. Department of Education-accredited Master's Degree

(Recognized through TRACS)

This dual-path model empowers students to choose the educational route that best aligns with their goals—whether they prioritize speed and affordability or U.S.-based accreditation.

Faith Meets Function: Education Built for Kingdom Impact

Both programs are designed with the modern Christian leader in mind—integrating:

Biblical leadership principles

Real-world business strategy

Personal branding and messaging

Ministry development and impact scaling

Students don't just graduate with a degree—they leave with:

A published book

A fully developed business or ministry

A professional website and marketing system

Hands-on coaching and mentorship

"Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between faith and execution," said Terrace Crawford, spokesperson for KBA. "This partnership with GCU allows us to take that mission even further, offering students not just transformation, but accreditation that opens doors globally."

Meeting the Demand for Values-Driven Leadership

As the demand for ethical, faith-driven leadership continues to rise across industries, KBA's expanded academic offerings position it at the forefront of a growing movement—raising up leaders who are equipped to influence both the marketplace and ministry.

With flexible schedules, online access, and a supportive coaching environment, these programs are designed for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and ministry leaders who refuse to choose between their faith and their future.

A Defining Moment for Kingdom Builders

This partnership with Global Christian University is more than an academic expansion… It's a defining moment where the next generation of Christian leaders will be both Spirit-led and strategically equipped.

About Kingdom Builders Academy (KBA)

Kingdom Builders Academy is a premier Christian coaching and education platform dedicated to equipping entrepreneurs and leaders to build businesses and ministries rooted in biblical principles. Through coaching, curriculum, and now accredited degree programs, KBA empowers individuals to walk boldly in their God-given purpose while achieving measurable impact in the marketplace.

About Global Christian University (GCU)

Global Christian University is a U.S.-accredited institution recognized by TRACS and the U.S. Department of Education. GCU is committed to providing high-quality, Christ-centered education that prepares students for leadership in ministry, business, and beyond.

For more information about GCU and KBA's partnership, or to apply, go to KingdomBusinessPlan.com

SOURCE Kingdom Builders Academy