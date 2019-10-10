Kingdom Capital Collaborates with Washington University School of Medicine to Launch Augmented Intelligence Company PercayAI

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Values-driven investment firm, Kingdom Capital, today announced the launch of PercayAI, an augmented intelligence software company that helps researchers develop new drugs more quickly and successfully.

The first product available from PercayAI is CompBio™, software co-developed with the Genome Technology Access Center at the McDonnell Genome Institute (GTAC@MGI) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Using a unique combination of contextual language processing and artificial intelligence, CompBio can mimic the thought processes of biological science experts, rapidly identifying non-obvious relationships within complex, -omic and multi-omic biological data sets.

CompBio's interface uses an intuitive, interactive 3D format that allows researchers to easily view all the information specific to their biological paradigm, helping scientists to have a greater understanding of the biology driving their research. During development, CompBio's capabilities were validated by the GTAC through testing with more than 40 laboratories, including one led by microbiome research pioneer and 2018 Copley Medal recipient Dr. Jeffrey Gordon of Washington University, resulting in the first of several upcoming publications using CompBio in peer reviewed journal articles.

"PercayAI represents a foundational suite of technologies to further Kingdom Capital's mission to benefit patients and their families," said Scott Glover, President Health & Medical sector. "As a values-driven investment firm, our investments address unmet or under-resourced needs, and PercayAI will play an important role in helping to accelerate drug discovery, leading to new medicines and better patient outcomes faster."

"With this software, researchers can organize and prioritize relevant data in ways that aren't possible with other tools, improving the speed, cost and success rate of diagnostic and drug development," said Preston Keller, Director and Chief Commercial Officer at PercayAI. "PercayAI is committed to helping researchers enhance patients' quality of life, providing them with innovative technological solutions that advance the drug development process."

"As we continue to advance the CompBio platform, there has been a convergence of neural networks, deep learning and advanced heuristics with a novel model of contextual memory creation that enables rapid knowledge generation and assimilation. Scaling tasks well beyond that of normal human limitations, the power and potential of this Augmented Intelligence system arises from pairing humans and machines, so that the human – a drug researcher in this case - is learning from the machine and, at the same time, the machine is learning from the human," said Professor Richard Head, Director of GTAC at Washington University School of Medicine. "We're leveraging this in CompBio to allow researchers to explore the biological landscape and rapidly uncover insights at every stage of the drug R&D process."

About Washington University School of Medicine

Washington University School of Medicine is a leader in medical research, teaching and patient care, consistently ranking among the top 10 medical schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The school also is a leading recipient of research funding from the National Institutes of Health. The school's Genome Technology Access Center provides the latest in genomic and genetic sequencing and data analysis to physicians and researchers, with the aim of advancing personalized medicine.

About PercayAI

PercayAI is an interdisciplinary team of computer scientists, computational biologists and chemists and life-science executives, all of whom are devoted to understanding the complexities of the human body and enhancing patients' quality of life. Based in St. Louis, the company is reimagining the drug discovery process by providing innovative augmented intelligence software. PercayAI is a wholly owned company of values-driven investment firm Kingdom Capital. To learn more, visit PercayAI's website at www.PercayAI.com.

About Kingdom Capital

Kingdom Capital is a values-driven investment and philanthropic firm that seeks to transform the world through a virtuous cycle of capital. Based in St. Louis, the firm was founded by David Steward, Chairman and founder of World Wide Technology, and Brandon Mann, co-founder, Managing Partner and CEO. Kingdom Capital is currently focused on early-stage investments in the technology and health and medical sectors. To learn more, visit Kingdom Capital's website at www.kingdomcapital.com.

