KINGDOM HEARTS III Coming To Xbox One And PlayStation®4 On January 29

"With the release set for next January, I apologize for having to ask for a little more time than what was previously announced," said Director, Tetsuya Nomura. "The entire development team is pouring their love for the franchise into KINGDOM HEARTS III and is striving to create a game that all players will enjoy. We are currently at the last stages of development but will work tirelessly until the end to deliver the very best KINGDOM HEARTS game to date."

In addition, SQUARE ENIX showcased the enchanted world of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen at the Xbox E3 briefing. The new trailer transports viewers through the familiar frosty landscapes of Arendelle alongside Queen Elsa.

"I have been so impressed working with the KINGDOM HEARTS' team. Their artistic commitment and attention to detail creating the world of our films is truly extraordinary. It's been a great partnership," said Roy Conli, Academy Award®-winning producer, Walt Disney Animation Studios.

"In KINGDOM HEARTS III, we are excited that players will have a chance to explore an entirely new adventure set in the world of Frozen," said Peter Del Vecho, Academy Award®-winning producer, Walt Disney Animation Studios. "It has been such a pleasure to work alongside their creative team to painstakingly recreate the look and feel of our world and watch them bring our beloved Frozen characters to life."

In addition to the Frozen announcement trailer, Square Enix released an additional gameplay video, showcasing new footage from the previously released Toy Story, Hercules and Tangled areas: https://youtu.be/GWlKEM3m2EE.

KINGDOM HEARTS III will be available for digital pre-order on Microsoft Store and PlayStation®Store. SQUARE ENIX also revealed the special editions including:

Deluxe Edition - $79.99

Exclusive steelbook packaging



Mini art book with concept artwork by Tetsuya Nomura



Collectible KINGDOM HEARTS III pin

pin Deluxe Edition + Bring Arts Figures - The KINGDOM HEARTS III Deluxe Edition and Bring Arts Sora, Donald, and Goofy Set bundled separately will be available in limited quantities for $229.99 . Fans can now preorder the Xbox One and PlayStation®4 system versions exclusively from the SQUARE ENIX Online Store.

For the latest assets, please visit the press site at http://sqex.to/Media.

KINGDOM HEARTS III will be available for the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, and the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system. KINGDOM HEARTS III is not yet rated. Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

About the Story of KINGDOM HEARTS III

KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure and support each other through difficult times. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

About the KINGDOM HEARTS Series

KINGDOM HEARTS is a series of role-playing games created through the collaboration of Disney and Square Enix. Since the first KINGDOM HEARTS was released in March 2002 for the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, the series has expanded with several additional entries. The series celebrated its 15th anniversary on March 2017, and has shipped over 25 million units worldwide.

About Walt Disney Animation Studios

Combining masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. Located in Burbank, WDAS continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully-animated feature film, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to 2013's Academy Award®-winning Frozen, the biggest animated film of all time. Among the studio's timeless creations are Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia.

About Pixar Animation Studios

Pixar Animation Studios, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is an Academy Award®-winning film studio with world-renowned technical, creative and production capabilities in the art of computer animation. The Northern California studio has created some of the most successful and beloved animated films of all time, including "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars," "The Incredibles," "Ratatouille," "WALL•E," "Up," "Toy Story 3," "Brave," "Inside Out," and "Coco." Its movies have won 35 Academy Awards® and have grossed more than $11 billion at the worldwide box office to date. "Incredibles 2," Pixar's 20th feature, opens in theaters on June 15, 2018.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 135 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 63 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at http://na.square-enix.com/.

© Disney © Disney/Pixar

Developed by SQUARE ENIX

CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdom-hearts-iii-coming-to-xbox-one-and-playstation4-on-january-29-300664287.html

SOURCE Square Enix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.square-enix.com

